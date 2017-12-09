Enzo Amore, Nia Jax Romantic Angle Shows Promise, But Can WWE Pull it Off?

credit: wwe.com

Enzo Amore and Nia Jax could become the next power couple in WWE.

As fanciful as that may have sounded at one point, it's likely going to be a reality soon. Fans saw the encounter between the two Superstars on the most recent edition of Monday Night Raw, and it has been met with a positive reaction.

What once seemed ridiculous may soon be the next big thing.

But all of this is just speculation on the part of the WWE faithful. Amore and Jax may have no chemistry on TV, and if that's the case, the company may pull the plug before it goes too far. Just because two talents are given a storyline to work with does not guarantee they can make it work.

However, that kind of scenario may be viewed as the challenge that it is, so Jax and Amore could embrace this to the fullest. If that's the case, then it would get over perhaps more than anyone can predict.

In an era when Woken Matt Hardy is set to explode because WWE is finally allowing him the freedom to create, anything is possible. Amore's career appeared to be on the slide after his split with Big Cass in June, yet the cruiserweight champion is hotter than ever.

His story may not be as epic as Hardy's, but it's paved the way for Jax to enter the picture.

If the angle between Amore and Jax has to happen, this is the best possible time for it. Amore has more spotlight on him than he ever has before. His character takes credit for making the cruiserweight division relevant, and for many fans, that's not a storyline.

WWE put 205 Live on Amore's back, and he's carried it better than anyone. The stars of that program deserve their moments to shine, and they have more attention because of him. Amore is in a position to help Jax now, and that's a good thing.

She wasn't doing much without him.

Therein lies the irony of Jax's character. She was presented as a machine, a tough, smashmouth bruiser who was above every female Superstar on the roster. She had no equal, and every time she stepped through the ropes, she had the potential to physically destroy her opponent.

She lived up to the hype, and WWE was happy to continue delivering Jax as a crusher.

credit: wwe.com

But somehow, she lost her way. But rather than reigning atop the Raw women's division, she's slipped down the ladder. Instead of victimizing her peers a la Brock Lesnar on the men's side, Jax is spending quality time with her opponents on Total Divas.

Her character is on life support, and when that happens, the only thing left to do is make a change. Rather than being a crusher, Jax will become a comedian. Or maybe she will be the straight character next to Amore's lovable fool. Either way, this could be fun.

But it's on WWE to get it right. If it's presented in a clever way with a focus on Amore's charisma, then it would be similar to Chyna and Eddie Guerrero's run in 2000. But if Amore's goofiness and WWE's penchant for dumbing down an angle takes over, then fans are looking at a rerun of Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella's angle from 2008.

If the idea of Jax and Amore is reminiscent of Phoenix and Marella, then maybe that's not a coincidence. Amore is likely not on WWE's shortlist to be the top titleholder. Jax's rise as the powerhouse has stalled. Putting them together makes the best of both situations by allowing them the opportunity to relax and just explore this new alliance.

credit: wwe.com

It could also be that they need each other to get to the next level.

When Amore is on his game, he's great. Fans still respond to him and often cheer him even though he's a heel. He's in a much better place than Jax is, so he would have a positive impact on her. By using his charm and sense of humor, Amore could bring out a side of Jax that fans rarely see.

Jax can play her part and rise to the occasion. If she's not meant to be the feared annihilator, then she could be the witty and surprisingly funny foil to Amore. This is pro wrestling after all; it's supposed to be entertaining and, most importantly, fun.

This new partnership could become a highlight of Raw and 205 Live. There is no denying Amore is a star, and a connection to Jax would once again make him one of Monday night's must-see attractions.

As with every successful pairing that has ever happened in WWE, it must be the right mix of good booking and good timing. The timing is right. Will the booking be perfect?

One direction makes it highly entertaining, and the other direction makes it a joke. Which way will WWE go?

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.