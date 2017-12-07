    Lonzo Ball, Lakers Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers; Ben Simmons Nets Triple-Double

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 7: Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 7, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    When Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visited Lonzo Ball at Staples Center on Nov. 15, the big man walked away with a blowout win and a career night. Ball's Los Angeles Lakers returned the favor in their trip to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

    Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining and scored 21 points as one of five Lakers in double figures as L.A. took a 107-104 win. 

    Ingram's shot came on an assist from Ball, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

            

