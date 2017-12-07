Lonzo Ball, Lakers Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers; Ben Simmons Nets Triple-Double

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

When Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visited Lonzo Ball at Staples Center on Nov. 15, the big man walked away with a blowout win and a career night. Ball's Los Angeles Lakers returned the favor in their trip to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining and scored 21 points as one of five Lakers in double figures as L.A. took a 107-104 win.

Ingram's shot came on an assist from Ball, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

