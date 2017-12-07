Ex-Pilot Flying J President on Tape Making Racist Remarks on Browns, Cleveland

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood, who worked under Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, was caught on secret recordings saying "vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets” about the city of Cleveland, residents of Oakland and the Browns.

“If it became known the president of Pilot engaged in vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets against African Americans, this could lead to boycotts and protests,” U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier said in a courtroom Thursday, per Jamie Satterfield of the Knoxville News.

The full details on what Hazelwood said are unknown at this time. The comments will be kept under seal until at least January when his fraud case continues.

“Mr. Hazelwood’s utterances are beyond the pale,” Collier said. “Several subordinates of Mr. Hazelwood were present. Mr. Hazelwood was in a position of authority over them.”

Pilot Flying J released a statement Thursday denouncing Hazelwood's statements.

“The tapes described in court today, recorded over five years ago and involving former sales representatives of Pilot Flying J, are saddening and troubling,” the statement read. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable, tolerated or reflective of the values of the company. No current team member of Pilot Flying J was present or participated in these conversations.”

Haslam, 63, has denied all knowledge of the widespread fraud that allegedly went on in his company. He has not been charged with a crime.