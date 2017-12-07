    Ex-Pilot Flying J President on Tape Making Racist Remarks on Browns, Cleveland

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    The league logo is shown on a microphone before a Cleveland Browns news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood, who worked under Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, was caught on secret recordings saying "vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets” about the city of Cleveland, residents of Oakland and the Browns.

    “If it became known the president of Pilot engaged in vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets against African Americans, this could lead to boycotts and protests,” U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier said in a courtroom Thursday, per Jamie Satterfield of the Knoxville News.

    The full details on what Hazelwood said are unknown at this time. The comments will be kept under seal until at least January when his fraud case continues.

    “Mr. Hazelwood’s utterances are beyond the pale,” Collier said. “Several subordinates of Mr. Hazelwood were present. Mr. Hazelwood was in a position of authority over them.”

    Pilot Flying J released a statement Thursday denouncing Hazelwood's statements.

    “The tapes described in court today, recorded over five years ago and involving former sales representatives of Pilot Flying J, are saddening and troubling,” the statement read. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable, tolerated or reflective of the values of the company. No current team member of Pilot Flying J was present or participated in these conversations.”

    Haslam, 63, has denied all knowledge of the widespread fraud that allegedly went on in his company. He has not been charged with a crime. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Willie Snead Rocks '28-3' Shirt 😂

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kamara (Concussion Protocol) Ruled Out

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Dorsey Helped 'Reestablish Winning Ways' with Chiefs

      Adam Teicher
      via ESPN.com
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Where the Dorsey Era Went Wrong in K.C.

      SI.com
      via SI.com