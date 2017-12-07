    Falcons Outlast Drew Brees, Saints Despite Matt Ryan's Ugly Performance

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons stiff arms P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints after a reception at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons (8-5) intensified their pursuit of the NFC South crown with a 20-17 home win over the New Orleans Saints (9-4) on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Deion Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the end zone with 1:25 remaining in regulation. 

    Thanks to Jones' heroics, the Falcons are now one game back of the Saints in the division standings. The same is true of the Carolina Panthers, who will have a chance to tie New Orleans in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. 

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

