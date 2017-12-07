Falcons Outlast Drew Brees, Saints Despite Matt Ryan's Ugly Performance

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons (8-5) intensified their pursuit of the NFC South crown with a 20-17 home win over the New Orleans Saints (9-4) on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Deion Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the end zone with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

Thanks to Jones' heroics, the Falcons are now one game back of the Saints in the division standings. The same is true of the Carolina Panthers, who will have a chance to tie New Orleans in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

