Imagining Daniel Bryan's Return to WWE Ring If He Gets Medically Cleared

From the moment he retired in 2016 because of a history of concussion complications, fans have impatiently waited for the moment Daniel Bryan would be cleared to return to the squared circle and compete against the current crop of WWE Superstars, with whom many believe he could have extraordinary matches.

Recent storyline developments may not point to a return to the ring, but they have sparked the fans' imaginations, creating questions as to what Bryan's return to the WWE ring may look like if he could get medically cleared to compete.

With ongoing story developments taken into consideration, this is what Bryan's return to the squared circle would look like.

A Feud with Authority

Bryan has never appeared overly comfortable in his role as general manager of SmackDown Live.

Perhaps that is because he spent the twilight of his in-ring career raging against the machine, supported by a WWE Universe that wanted him to succeed in the face of the hated Authority's repression. It makes sense, then, that he has exhibited an obvious dislike for certain decisions made by vindictive commissioner Shane McMahon on recent episodes of SmackDown.

McMahon has done everything in his power to punish and hold down Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Yes, the heels have perpetrated acts that may not be in the best interest of the brand, but the punishment has been far harsher than the crime.

McMahon's continued insistence on hurting Owens and Zayn has drawn the ire of Bryan, who ended Tuesday's episode of the show with a look of disdain for the prodigal son painted across his face.

Bryan has seen this story play out before.

A Superstar or, in this case, Superstars who do not conform to the rules or expectations of management are being held down and prevented from achieving success by WWE's founding family. They are unjustly put through the proverbial wringer, punished and humbled because they are different or they buck the mighty rule of the McMahon clan.

Say what you will about WWE Creative, but the SmackDown Live writing staff has done a superb job of creating a schism between Bryan and Shane-O-Mac that will lead to division. That dissension would be the perfect jumping-off point for the leader of the Yes Movement's return to the ring.

A Plethora of Opponents

Despite recent reports suggesting McMahon will turn heel, one look at the SmackDown roster suggests it would be in Bryan's best interest to go heel rather than remain a babyface.

Not only would such a role freshen things up, but it would also provide a number of extraordinary matches for fans to invest themselves in.

Recently, Randy Orton has become McMahon's hired gun of sorts, doing his dirty work and punishing Zayn and Owens week after week.

Bryan has a long and sordid history with Orton, dating back to their series of matches in 2013. It was Orton whom Bryan dethroned for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX, though he never actually pinned or made The Viper submit in said match.

The renewal of that rivalry could give SmackDown Live a boost in terms of star power, while subsequent matches with the likes of Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura would tear the roof off of any building they compete in.

Perhaps the most interesting match that exists for Bryan as a heel on Tuesday nights is a showdown with WWE champion AJ Styles.

The all-time greats have crossed paths in their careers but never met on the grand stage of WWE. A showdown between them would not only be a Match of the Year candidate, but it would also provide an entire generation of fans with a dream match few expect they will ever see.

The disgruntled Superstar vs. the so-called "face that runs the place" would generate excitement for a brand long considered the B-show and serve as a worthwhile contest for Bryan to come back for.