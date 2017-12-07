Joel Embiid to Jahlil Okafor: 'I Love You' and Will 'Kick Your Ass' After Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers traded center Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and Joel Embiid took time before his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers to wish the big man well in a way only he could.

Speaking to reporters, Embiid said he was "very happy" for his close friend and that he planned to "kick his ass" when the two Atlantic Division foes do battle later this season.

SportsCenter provided video of Embiid's remarks:

The Sixers and Nets have yet to initiate their regular-season series, which means they'll clash on four separate occasions between now and mid-April.

The first meeting will come Jan. 31 at Barclays Center, while Okafor's return to the City of Brotherly Love is slated for March 16. The other two tilts will be played in Brooklyn on March 11 and April 3 at Wells Fargo Center.

As it turns out, Embiid isn't the only one who's thrilled for Okafor.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, the 2015 No. 3 overall pick is "extremely" pleased with the outcome of Thursday's deal after his camp long campaigned for a trade or buyout after the Sixers opted to take him out of the rotation entirely at the start of the season.

"We are excited about the prospects of both Jahlil and Nik [Stauskas], as well as adding another future asset which will aid us in our continued roster development," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a press release. "This trade provides us with a good opportunity to bring in two young players who were high picks in recent drafts and give them a chance to succeed in our system."