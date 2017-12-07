LaVar Ball Posts GIF Posterizing Donald Trump, Tells President #stayinyolane

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball's ongoing feud with President Donald Trump took an animated turn Thursday when the Ball family patriarch tweeted a GIF of himself dunking on the commander in chief in emoji form accompanied by the hashtag #stayinyolane.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

