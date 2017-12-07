    LaVar Ball Posts GIF Posterizing Donald Trump, Tells President #stayinyolane

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on December 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    LaVar Ball's ongoing feud with President Donald Trump took an animated turn Thursday when the Ball family patriarch tweeted a GIF of himself dunking on the commander in chief in emoji form accompanied by the hashtag #stayinyolane. 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

