LaVar Ball Posts GIF Posterizing Donald Trump, Tells President #stayinyolane

LaVar Ball Posts GIF Posterizing Donald Trump, Tells President #stayinyolaneDecember 7, 2017
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
LaVar Ball's ongoing feud with President Donald Trump took an animated turn Thursday when the Ball family patriarch tweeted a GIF of himself dunking on the commander in chief in emoji form accompanied by the hashtag #stayinyolane.
Lavar Ball @Lavarbigballer
#thetrumpdunk #stayinyolane @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MEjGptbiuS2017-12-7 22:05:37
