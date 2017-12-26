Pinstripe Bowl 2017: Iowa vs. Boston College TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) and Boston College Eagles (7-5) will clash Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, and points figure to be at a premium when the Big Ten-ACC showdown unfolds.

On one side, the Hawkeyes boast the nation's 20th-ranked scoring defense (19.9 points per game) anchored by linebacker Josey Jewell and cornerback Josh Jackson.

On the other, the Eagles boast a rather stout attack of their own that held opponents to 22.5 points and a robust 199.7 passing yards per game while racking up 18 interceptions—a mark that ranked tied for seventh overall nationally by the end of the regular season.

With time ticking down until kickoff, here's a rundown of when and where you can catch all the action along with a preview of notable players to watch in the Bronx.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via OddsShark): Iowa -2.5



Preview

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Hawkeyes are winless in their last five bowl appearances dating back to 2011, but they should have a solid shot to come out on top if they're able to establish the ground game early and often.

While the Eagles were rather stingy against the pass all year, they surrendered a whopping 198.4 rushing yards per game.

That should be music to the ears of tailback Akrum Wadley, who will have a chance to close out his college career with a win near to his home in Newark, New Jersey, after he shredded the Nebraska Cornhuskers for 159 yards and three scores in Iowa's regular-season finale.

"I feel like it's a real special opportunity," Wadley said of the homecoming, according to Land of 10's Bobby La Gesse.

If the Hawkeyes can establish Wadley between the tackles without issue, it should help soften the Eagles' pass coverage and open things up for quarterback Nathan Stanley—who only tossed six interceptions this season—to find Nick Easley and Noah Fant in the middle of the field.

Boston College will counter with a potent running game of its own spearheaded by true freshman and All-ACC first-team selection AJ Dillon.

Over the course of 12 regular-season tilts, Dillon burst on to the scene by rushing 268 times for 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns.

And with dual-threat signal-caller Anthony Brown (11 touchdown passes, nine interceptions) something of a liability as a pocket passer, the Eagles should make every attempt to knock the Hawkeyes' front-four back and keep the chains moving in what figures to be a low-scoring slugfest.

"These two teams will clash on that field," Boston College head coach Steve Addazio said, per the Boston Herald's Rich Thompson. "These are tough, hard-fought contests, and I think it is great for northeast football and a great stage for that."