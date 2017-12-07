    Report: NBA Looking to Establish Mexico City G League Team as Early as Next Year

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 28: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the Board of Governors Press Conference on September 28, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/Getty Images

    The NBA G League is reportedly working to create a franchise in Mexico City as early as the 2018-19 basketball season. 

    Marc Stein‏ of the New York Times reported Thursday the NBA is trying to establish the new team in its development league as "quickly as feasible."

                     

