Report: NBA Looking to Establish Mexico City G League Team as Early as Next Year

Report: NBA Looking to Establish Mexico City G League Team as Early as Next YearDecember 7, 2017
David Dow/Getty Images
The NBA G League is reportedly working to create a franchise in Mexico City as early as the 2018-19 basketball season.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday the NBA is trying to establish the new team in its development league as "quickly as feasible."
