Report: NBA Looking to Establish Mexico City G League Team as Early as Next Year

David Dow/Getty Images

The NBA G League is reportedly working to create a franchise in Mexico City as early as the 2018-19 basketball season.

Marc Stein‏ of the New York Times reported Thursday the NBA is trying to establish the new team in its development league as "quickly as feasible."

