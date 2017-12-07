    Sarah Sanders Backtracks 'No Decision' Comments on If USA Will Attend Olympics

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, December 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
    SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

    White House Press Secretary quickly backtracked after saying on Thursday that an official decision hasn't been made regarding United States Olympians attending and competing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea amidst mounting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders originally said a decision hadn't been made yet, per the CBS Evening News:

    Quickly she would provide an update explaining that the US would indeed be participating: 

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Wednesday on Fox News that it remained an "open question" as to whether U.S. athletes would make the trip to Pyeongchang (h/t Sophie Tatum of CNN.com).

    However, U.S. Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Jones contradicted Haley on Thursday.

    "We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," he said, per Nancy Armour of USA Today.

    "We plan on supporting two full delegations in Pyeongchang."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

