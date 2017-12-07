Sarah Sanders Backtracks 'No Decision' Comments on If USA Will Attend Olympics

Sarah Sanders Backtracks 'No Decision' Comments on If USA Will Attend OlympicsDecember 7, 2017
White House Press Secretary quickly backtracked after saying on Thursday that an official decision hasn't been made regarding United States Olympians attending and competing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea amidst mounting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders originally said a decision hadn't been made yet, per the CBS Evening News:
CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews
NEW: On U.S. teams attending the Winter Olympics in South Korea, @PressSec tells @MajorCBS that "no official decision has been made on that, and we'll keep you posted as the decisions are made." https://t.co/lN54mTFc8J2017-12-7 18:52:24
Quickly she would provide an update explaining that the US would indeed be participating:
Sarah Sanders @PressSec
UPDATE: The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues.2017-12-7 19:17:11
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Wednesday on Fox News that it remained an "open question" as to whether U.S. athletes would make the trip to Pyeongchang (h/t Sophie Tatum of CNN.com).
However, U.S. Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Jones contradicted Haley on Thursday.
"We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," he said, per Nancy Armour of USA Today.
"We plan on supporting two full delegations in Pyeongchang."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.