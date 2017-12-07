Tre'Davious White Says Rob Gronkowski's 'Dirty Shot' Could Have Broken His Neck

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White said the "dirty shot" delivered by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during Sunday's game at New Era Field "could have broke my neck."

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com passed along the comments from White, who added "I got a son [to raise]," after Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday the defensive back cleared the concussion protocol.

The 22-year-old LSU product, who Buffalo selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, intercepted a Tom Brady pass intended for Gronkowski late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The tight end hit him from behind several seconds later while he was laying on the ground.

Gronkowski, a Buffalo-area native, received an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play and a one-game suspension from the NFL that will force him to miss the Pats' Week 14 road game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

"I want to apologize to No. 27," he told reporters after the game. "I'm not in the business of that. I mean, there was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment and it just happened naturally through emotions. ... I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White."

Bills legend Jim Kelly said during a WGRF radio interview Monday he was "surprised" White's teammates didn't respond more strongly to the late hit, via the Buffalo News:

"The thing that surprised me just as much … we didn't retaliate. We didn't go after him. We had three guys standing there. When you see a shot like that, I don't care … If I'm the coach, yeah, you want to play smart, you don't want to play dirty, you don't want to get that penalty and all that. But boy, when you see something like that and it happens right in front of you, me as a quarterback, I might have ran over and gave him a good shot."

While White's availability for a critical game against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field hasn't been confirmed, clearing the concussion protocol is a key step toward being active for Sunday's contest.