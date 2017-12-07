Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Orioles Have Received Calls on Star 3B

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have "received a couple calls of inquiry" regarding star third baseman Manny Machado, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Heyman noted that the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, are expected to have interest in Machado when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season.

Heyman added: "Behind the scenes the Orioles are also discussing whether to try to make a play to keep Machado long-term. He could be expected to receive a contract in the range of Giancarlo Stanton's record $325 million deal as a free agent, and other teams believe that might be too steep for the Orioles, but that doesn't mean they won't try."

