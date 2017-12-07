Lindsey Vonn: I Want to Represent People of USA at Olympics, Not Donald Trump

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn spoke out against President Donald Trump on Thursday while preparing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge, per Christina MacFarlane, Ursin Caderas and John Sinnott of CNN.com.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," she added. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Vonn also said she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House were she to win gold in Pyeongchang.

"Absolutely not," she said. "No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually, I think every U.S. team member is invited. So no, I won't go.

Vonn is the latest U.S. Olympian to state she would spurn an invitation to the White House. According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today, "Olympic free skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon have also publicly stated that they would not travel to the White House."

Vonn is also one of a multitude of athletes and sporting figures who have publicly spoken out against the Trump presidency. NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry have been critical of the president, while Trump has engaged in a war of words with the NFL and its players regarding some players' choice to protest police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

As for Vonn, injuries kept her out of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She was one of the breakout stars at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where she won gold in the Downhill and bronze in the Super-G.