Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 16 EPL Predictions

Week 16 of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign will bring the most anticipated match of the season yet, as Manchester City and Manchester United go head-to-head in their storied derby, with the entire campaign seemingly already on the line.

The Citizens have an eight-point lead over their main rivals and an even more substantial advantage over the rest of the field―if they win at Old Trafford and push their advantage to double digits, the title race will be all but over.

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 16, complete with TV info, live stream options and predictions.

Saturday, December 9

12:30 p.m. GMT: West Ham (0-2) Chelsea, Sky Sports (UK)

3 p.m. GMT: Burnley (1-1) Watford, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. GMT: Crystal Palace (0-1) Bournemouth, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. GMT: Huddersfield (1-1) Brighton, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. GMT: Swansea (1-0) WBA, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. GMT: Spurs (3-1) Stoke, NBCSN (U.S.)

5:30 p.m. GMT: Newcastle (1-3) Leicester, BT Sport (UK)/NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, December 10

12 p.m. GMT: Southampton (0-2) Arsenal, BT Sport (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

2:15 p.m. GMT: Liverpool (4-1) Everton, Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

4:30 p.m. GMT: Manchester United (1-1) Manchester City, Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Preview

Unbeaten City face their biggest challenge yet on Sunday, when they visit the home of their archrivals United.

The Red Devils have a perfect record at home so far in the Premier League, and in their seven wins at Old Trafford, they've scored 20 goals and conceded only once. Their opponents have been perfect on the road, so something will have to give in Week 16.

Per SuperSport, the Sky Blues will have the chance to make history on Sunday:

Manager Pep Guardiola and his troops were anything but convincing in midweek, losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, but the Premier League leaders predictably rested a bunch of starters, having already locked up qualification for the next round.

Goal's Sam Lee put the team that featured against Shakhtar into context:

Likewise, United narrowly beat CSKA Moscow at home in midweek with a team that likely looked nothing like the one we'll see on Sunday. Coach Jose Mourinho rested a couple of starters and also fielded Paul Pogba, who will be suspended on Sunday.

While the two top teams in the Premier League battle it out, Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United, hoping to narrow the gap to the Manchester-based clubs. The Hammers have been in dreadful form of late, but Crystal Palace beat the Blues earlier in the season while on a similar poor run―local derbies are always difficult.

Spurs host Stoke City, Arsenal visit Southampton, and Liverpool will carry their hot form into the derby against a struggling Everton side.