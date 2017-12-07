Sashi Brown Fired by Browns as Executive VP, Hue Jackson to Remain as Head Coach

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced the firing of executive vice president Sashi Brown on Thursday with the team struggling through an 0-12 season.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam released the following statement on the decision:

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey is a candidate to replace Brown.

Cleveland promoted Brown to head the personnel department on Jan. 3, 2016, and the Browns proceeded to post a 1-27 record during his tenure in that role.

Brown was part of the Jacksonville Jaguars organization before joining the Browns in 2013. His responsibilities increased following the firing of general manager Ray Farmer at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

The 41-year-old Brown played a significant part in hiring head coach Hue Jackson, who is also 1-27 during his tenure with the Browns.

Haslam announced that the Browns will retain Jackson for the 2018 season, but ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Brown's replacement will have a say in the decision.

Brown had been publicly criticized for some of his decisions while serving as executive VP, including passing on multiple opportunities to land a franchise quarterback in the draft.

He traded down from the No. 2 overall spot in the 2016 NFL draft with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected 2017 NFL passing touchdown leader Carson Wentz with that pick.

The Browns also passed on the opportunity to select Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Cleveland did land DeShone Kizer in the second round, but he has struggled as a rookie with an NFL-worst 15 interceptions.

The Browns are in the midst of the NFL's second-longest active playoff drought, as they haven't reached the postseason since 2002.