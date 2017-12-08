Bowl Games 2017-18: Predictions for Most Exciting Matchups on the Schedule

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff decisions weren't going to make everyone happy.

However, fans around the globe shouldn't have many complaints about the overall bowl games schedule for 2017, where plenty of exciting dream matchups exist.

The action starts December 16 and doesn't relent, running all the way through to January 1 before a week-long break lets the anticipation for the title game simmer.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

2017 Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Troy vs. North Texas



Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State



Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Boise State vs. Oregon



New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. Colorado State

Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Akron vs. FAU

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. FIU

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Ohio



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): USF vs. Texas Tech



Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Army



Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Fresno State vs. Houston

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Utah vs. West Virginia



Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Duke vs. NIU



Cactus Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Kansas State vs. UCLA

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State vs. Southern Miss



New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Iowa



Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., Fox; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Arizona vs. Purdue

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Virginia vs. Navy



Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech



Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Stanford vs. TCU



Holiday Bowl (9 p.m., FS1; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Michigan State vs. Washington State

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest



Sun Bowl (3 p.m., CBS; Stream: CBSSports.com): Arizona State vs. NC State



Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Kentucky vs. Northwestern



Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): New Mexico State vs. Utah State



Cotton Bowl Classic (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio State vs. USC

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State vs. Louisville



Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC): Iowa State vs. Memphis

Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Penn State vs. Washington

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Wisconsin vs. Miami

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2): Michigan vs. South Carolina



Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Auburn vs. UCF

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Notre Dame vs. LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. Georgia



Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Alabama

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Unless otherwise noted, live stream for all games available on WatchESPN.

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., Dec. 30, ESPN): Wisconsin vs. Miami

Plenty of games in bowl season excite from an on-paper perspective, but few match what Miami brings to the table.

Back from the dead as a contender, Miami's Cinderella story came crashing back down to Earth at the end of the season thanks to injuries and simple poor play. An unexpected 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh then rolled into a predictable 38-3 trouncing at the hands of Clemson.

Still, the Hurricanes, now No. 10, have plenty to fight for against No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers went on an undefeated tear until the 27-21 loss at the hands of then-No. 8 Ohio State, where iffy quarterback play from Alex Hornibrook on a 19-of-40 line with two interceptions got exposed under a national spotlight.

From the Hurricanes' perspective, this heavyweight matchup is still a win, as College GameDay's Chris Fallica pointed out:

Still, two teams angry they missed out on something bigger should make for a good time. Miami is sitting on 1,916 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, 902 and seven of those coming from Travis Homer. But Wisconsin will also look to impose its will on the ground and boasts 2,979 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground, 1,847 and 13 of those from Jonathan Taylor.

This is more of a Wisconsin-style game, clearly, and the deeper rushing attack behind a better line—not to mention a healthier team overall—should help Wisconsin pull away.

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Miami 27

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

It doesn't get much better, if not stranger, than this.

Gone are the Big Ten and Pac-12 from the Rose Bowl, in are the Big 12 and SEC. Oklahoma represents the former after going 21-1 and making a mockery of then-No. 11 TCU, 41-17, its last time out. Georgia stands tall for the latter, its last contest a swatting away of then-No. 2 Auburn, 28-7—the only team to beat the Bulldogs this year.

Of course, the biggest storyline centers on potential Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, someone Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has already talked up.

"He's just such a good athlete," Smart said, according to the Associated Press' Greg Beacham. "He stretches and extends plays, extremely explosive, not afraid to make any throws. It's really almost like when you watch Brett Favre back in the day."

It's hard for anyone to ignore Mayfield, he of 4,340 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions while sitting on a completion percentage of 71. Don't forget the 310 yards and five touchdowns as a rusher, either.

Georgia doesn't lack for star power either considering Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and others have combined for 3,426 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground with a per-carry average just shy of six.

When it comes to predicting a game like this, though, it's impossible to go against Mayfield, who benefits from playing with a better-rounded offense and has already blown away the likes of Ohio State and TCU.

There isn't any stopping Mayfield, who also happens to have an elite defense behind him.

Prediction: Oklahoma 40, Georgia 30

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN): Clemson vs. Alabama

There's a sense of deja vu creeping in over this matchup.

Alabama looks dominant as usual, the exception being the 26-14 loss to then-No. 6 Auburn that has some feeling the Crimson Tide shouldn't even be in the CFP. Alas, perhaps more noteworthy is the fact Tennessee just hired away defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, according to ESPN.com's Chris Low.

That's distraction material for the Crimson Tide going into another battle with Clemson. ESPN Stats & Info contextualized how rare a bowl rivalry like this can be:

Deshaun Watson might be gone, but Kelly Bryant has picked up right where he left off for Clemson, throwing for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while also sitting on 646 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rusher. It's Travis Etienne leading the way there, with his 744 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Interestingly enough, a strong running game means the Tigers are more equipped to play Alabama's style than in past years. And the defense hardly blinks, having allowed only three opponents all year over the 20-point mark.

Call it bad news for Alabama, who hasn't asked for too much from Jalen Hurts. When the Crimson Tide needed big plays from him to prevent Auburn from controlling more than 36 minutes of clock via a strong running game, Hurts wound up with all of 112 passing yards.

An inability to hit on big plays down the field is going to hurt Alabama here. Look for Clemson to grab a win in the rubber match while on the hunt to start a dynasty of its own.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Alabama 20

Stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.