Marvin Lewis Says John Ross Admitted to Hiding Shoulder Injury to Keep Playing

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said rookie wide receiver John Ross attempted to hide a shoulder injury from the organization before "coming clean," which led the team to place him on injured reserve Wednesday.

Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio passed along Lewis' update on the situation Thursday morning.

Ross missed most of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery and was forced to sit out most of the first half of the season due to lingering knee issues.

Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website noted the latest shoulder problem, which needs to get "cleaned out," deals with the opposite shoulder to the previous surgery.

The 22-year-old University of Washington product arrived at Cincinnati with high expectations after posting a record-setting time in the 40-yard dash (4.22 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ross failed to make much of an impact due to the injuries and limited practice time to get up to speed with the offense, though. His first NFL season comes to a close with one rush for 12 yards and no catches on two targets in three appearances.

The California native previously missed the entire 2015 collegiate campaign with the Huskies because of a torn ACL. He played in 40 of a possible 41 college games during his other three years at UW.

Cincinnati invested a first-round selection on Ross, so the No. 9 overall pick will likely be given every opportunity to win a starting job again next year. But he'll need to showcase improved durability in his second season in order to lock down a spot opposite A.J. Green for 2018 and beyond.