MLB Trade Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Manny Machado and Top Players Available

The Houston Astros looked like an emerging dynasty en route to winning their first World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. Now Major League Baseball teams are trying to make moves to challenge the reigning champions in 2018.

Along with a strong free-agent class, currently headlined by starting pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder J.D. Martinez, there's a lot of talent available on the trade market. It gives other contenders multiple avenues to bolster their roster to compete with the 'Stros.

Let's check out some of the latest trade talk from around MLB and analyze what it could mean for the players and teams involved looking toward next season.

Baltimore Orioles Listening To Manny Machado Calls

Machado slugged 33 home runs during the 2017 season, but his on-base percentage dropped to .310, its lowest mark since Machado's debut campaign in 2012, and his OPS fell nearly .100 from the previous year to .781. He can also become a free agent after next season.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted the O's have received calls on the third baseman, who's also played some shortstop in recent years, and would be willing to consider offers. He listed the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees among possible suitors.

Whether the Yanks would still be in the mix after Heyman reported early Saturday they have a deal in place for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is unclear, though.

Machado is an MVP-level player when clicking on all cylinders. While his numbers last season were a bit concerning, his track record is strong and he's still just 25. There's no reason to believe he can't enjoy a strong bounce-back in 2018 and beyond.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Orioles start receiving more inquires about his availability once the Stanton trade becomes official. That said, he'd be a terrific building block for Philly as it attempts to turn the corner in its rebuilding efforts.

St. Louis Cardinals Linked To Evan Longoria, Alex Colome

With the Cardinals unable to land Stanton, it sounds like they're still going to pursue upgrades. They missed the postseason for the second straight year in 2017 after five consecutive seasons in the playoffs dating back to their World Series triumph in 2011.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Cards have reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays about Colome, one of the league's top closers over the past two campaigns, and noted the "talks could shift or expand to include" Longoria.

The latter point likely suggests St. Louis viewed the Rays' third baseman as a back-up plan if Stanton decided to accept a trade elsewhere. Longoria isn't on the same level offensively, but he owns a career .824 OPS and has hit at least 20 homers in five straight years, including 36 in 2016.

Meanwhile, Colome wasn't as dominant this past season as he was in 2016, when he finished with a microscopic 1.91 ERA. The 28-year-old reliever still posted a 3.24 ERA across 65 outings and would give the Cardinals a right-handed complement to lefty Tyler Lyons at the back end of the bullpen.

Stanton might have been Plan A, but Colome and Longoria represent a rock-solid Plan B.

Chicago White Sox Seek King's Ransom For Jose Abreu

Abreu has been one of baseball's most consistent first basemen since joining the White Sox in 2013. His batting average has been .290 or better in all four seasons, he's slugged 124 total home runs and he's appeared in at least 145 games in every campaign.

The 30-year-old Cuban standout also remains under team control through 2019, with a reasonable base salary of $10.8 million for 2017, per Spotrac.

In turn, it's no shock Chicago isn't looking to move him without getting a sizable package of assets in return. Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reported a source said the South Siders want "an arm and both legs" for the infielder amid speculation of interest from the Boston Red Sox.

Although the Red Sox lineup is strong at the top with Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, it could use a more reliable clean-up hitter to take advantage of scoring opportunities when that trio is able to get on base. Abreu certainly fits the bill.

That said, Boston must decide whether to consider paying the White Sox's apparently sky-high price or go a more cost-effective route. That could be either via free agency, a different trade or giving prospect Sam Travis a chance to lock down the starting job in Spring Training.