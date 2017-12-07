DeMarcus Cousins: 1st Since Ewing with Multiple 40-PT, 20-REB Games in Season

Fact: With 40 points and 22 rebounds in a 123-114 victory against the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins became the first player since New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing in the 1989-90 season to have multiple 40-point, 20-rebound games in a season. Boogie also had 41 points and 23 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26.