Liverpool vs. Everton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Free-scoring Liverpool host a recovering Everton side for the first Merseyside derby of the 2017-18 Premier League season on Sunday at Anfield.

The Reds have netted 15 goals in their last three matches—all of which ended in victory—and will hope to put their local rivals to the sword as they aim to keep pace in the ongoing race for the top four.

The previously struggling Toffees have recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League in the lead up to the derby, and new manager Sam Allardyce will be hoping he can engineer a first Everton victory at Anfield since 1999.

Read on for a full preview of the clash, along with scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT, 9:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBCSports.com

Preview

Everton have a terrible recent record at Anfield. They earned a 1-1 draw there in the 2014-15 season but have been beaten 7-1 on aggregate in their last two visits.

Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho both netted in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of the Toffees back in April, and both go into Sunday's clash in flying form.

Coutinho scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-0 drubbing of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Mane bagged two for himself.

Alarmingly for Allardyce and his side, though, the pair are arguably not even Liverpool's best attackers at the moment.

Summer signing Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top scorer after netting 12 times in 15 matches, and Roberto Firmino—who has scored five goals in his last four appearances in all competitions—continues to impress, per the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani:

If Everton are to earn even a point on Sunday, they will likely have to withstand an onslaught from one of the best attacking units in world football.

Only a few weeks ago, when Everton were enduring a rotten run of form that saw them win just once in 12 games, that would have seemed an impossible task.

But a 4-0 defeat of West Ham United followed by a routine 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in Allardyce's first game in charge has restored some confidence at Goodison Park.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager is famed for his ability to install defensive organisation at a club, something Everton will need if they are to take anything away from Anfield.

Back in April, Allardyce took his Palace side to Liverpool's famed stadium and earned an impressive 2-1 victory.

He knows how to beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit, and Everton's aim on Sunday will surely be to frustrate Liverpool's attackers and look to expose their unreliable defence on the break.

History and current form point to another victory for Liverpool at Anfield over Everton, but the Toffees' recent upturn in form means they have a much better chance of taking something from the clash than they would have done a month ago.