    College Bowl Picks 2017-18: Latest Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    We're days away from the betting frenzy that is college football bowl season. 

    Matchups that would have been looked at as meaningless during the regular season will become all the rage, especially if a bowl game is the only sporting event on television on a Tuesday afternoon.

    It all starts with a quintet of contests on December 16 and ends with the National Championship Game on January 8. 

    There are only four days off from the start of bowl season to New Year's Day, with a one-week break occurring between the national semifinals and the National Championship. During that stretch, money will be lost, won back and lost again. 

             

    December 16

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Troy (-5.5) vs. North Texas

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Troy 24, North Texas 17

              

    AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET )

    Western Kentucky (-4.5) vs. Georgia State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Prediction: Western Kentucky 24, Georgia State 19

          

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 25 Boise State (+5) vs. Oregon

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: Boise State 49, Oregon 27

           

    Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Colorado State 37, Marshall 21 

              

    Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Middle Tennessee (+3.5)  vs. Arkansas State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Middle Tennessee 31, Arkansas State 24

            

    December 19

    Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Akron vs. Florida Atlantic (-17)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Florida Atlantic 45, Akron 10

           

    December 20

    DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Louisiana Tech vs. SMU (-5) 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: SMU 31, Louisiana Tech 21

             

    December 21

    Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Temple vs. Florida International (+8)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Temple 24, Florida International 20

           

    December 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    UAB (+7) vs. Ohio

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: UAB 34, Ohio 31

             

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    Central Michigan (Even)  vs. Wyoming

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 23

               

    December 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

    Texas Tech vs. South Florida (-2.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: South Florida 55, Texas Tech 49

            

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    San Diego State vs. Army

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: San Diego State 30, Army 23

             

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-7)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Toledo 27, Appalachian State 17

             

    December 24

    Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Fresno State vs. Houston (-1.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Houston 34, Fresno State 31

          

    December 26

    Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    West Virginia vs. Utah (-4.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Utah 38, West Virginia 24

           

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Duke vs. Northern Illinois (+2.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Northern Illinois 31, Duke 20

           

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Kansas State vs. UCLA (+3)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: UCLA 37, Kansas State 34

           

    December 27

    Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Southern Miss (+14) vs. Florida State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Florida State 31, Southern Miss 24

           

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Boston College vs. Iowa (-3)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Iowa 17, Boston College 13

            

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Arizona vs. Purdue (+4.5)

    TV: Fox

    Prediction: Purdue 37, Arizona 34

           

    Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Texas vs. Missouri (-1)

    TV: ESPN          

    Prediction: Missouri 37, Texas 31       

           

    December 28

    Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Virginia vs. Navy

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Navy 24, Virginia 21

           

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (-6.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Virginia Tech 21

           

    Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 13 Stanford (+2) vs. No. 15 TCU 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Stanford 24, TCU 21

           

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 18 Washington State vs. No. 16 Michigan State (+4.5)

    TV: Fox                  

    Prediction: Michigan State 26, Washington State 23

              

    December 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Texas A&M

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Wake Forest 35, Texas A&M 21

              

    Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 24 NC State (-5) vs. Arizona State

    TV: CBS

    Prediction: NC State 28, Arizona State 21

             

    Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 21 Northwestern (-6.5) vs. Kentucky

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Northwestern 37, Kentucky 24

            

    Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Utah State (-3) vs. New Mexico State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Prediction: Utah State 20, New Mexico State 17

              

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 5 Ohio State (-6) vs. No. 8 USC

    TV: ESPN                

    Prediction: Ohio State 27, USC 21

             

    December 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

    No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-5.5)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Louisville 41, Mississippi State 16

              

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 20 Memphis (-3) vs. Iowa State

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: Memphis 21, Iowa State 17

              

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    No. 9 Penn State (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Washington

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Penn State 31, Washington 21

              

    Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    No. 6 Wisconsin (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

    TV: ESPN          

    Prediction: Wisconsin 21, Miami (FL) 14   

             

    January 1, 2018

    Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

    Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

    TV: ESPN2

    Prediction: Michigan 27, South Carolina 19

             

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF (+8)

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Auburn 34, UCF 31

             

    Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

    No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-1)

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: LSU 31, Notre Dame 27

              

    Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

    No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma 17, Georgia 14

              

    Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

    No. 1 Clemson (Even) vs. No. 4 Alabama

    TV: ESPN               

    Prediction: Clemson 31, Alabama 20

            

    January 8, 2018

    National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

    TV: ESPN

                      

    Expect High-Powered Offenses to Steal Early Headlines

    Entertainment won't come at a premium during the middle of bowl season as some of the nation's best offenses take the fieldagainst each other in some cases

    The Birmingham Bowl between Texas Tech and South Florida features a pair of top-20 offenses, but that's only the start for enticing showdowns. 

    The Foster Farms Bowl showdown between Arizona and Purdue could be an early look at two up-and-coming teams experts will have their eyes on in 2018.

    Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate could end up being a favorite for next season's Heisman Trophy depending on which talented upperclassmen depart for the NFL. 

    Missouri may not seem like one of the most exciting teams in the nation if you haven't paid a ton of attention to the Tigers, but they will give Texas every bit of a challenge with Drew Lock, who threw for 43 touchdowns, leading the charge. 

    Also keep an eye on the nation's leading passer, Mason Rudolph, and Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl as they take on Justin Fuente's Virginia Tech team. 

             

    Liberty Bowl Will Not be a High-Scoring Game

    Speaking of teams with a tremendous offensive output, the Memphis Tigers are playing at home in the Liberty Bowl on December 30 against Iowa State. 

    It may be one of the boldest predictions of bowl season to claim Memphis won't score a ton of points, but that could be the case against an Iowa State defense that held six teams to 20 points or less, including TCU and West Virginia. 

    We're not saying Matt Campbell's team has the most impenetrable defensive unit in the nation, but it's risen to the occasion a few times and will be more than motivated to ruin Memphis' bowl homecoming as the underdog. 

    Campbell, who will be going up against another hot upcoming name in coaching circles, Mike Norvell, will have a month to prepare for the high-flying offense of the Tigers led by Riley Ferguson.

            

    New Year's Six Games Should Be Mostly One-Score Contests 

    After the chaos of the early part of the bowl schedule fades away, the top programs in the nation will take center stage in the New Year's Six games. 

    Most of the games should be one-score contests, and they could be decided by fewer than three points in some instances. 

    Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Auburn are all listed as comfortable favorites, but don't expect each member of the quartet to cover. There's a chance none of them cover and the underdogs prevail throughout the New Year's Six. 

    When you take a glance at the pair of national semifinals, the margins will be even slimmer, but the lines are representative of that with Oklahoma being a slight 1.5-point favorite and the line in the Sugar Bowl being even. 

    Taking the underdogs isn't a bad strategy if the lines stay as high as they are. If they creep down to three or four points, then the favorites in each game seem like more reasonable selections. 

                

