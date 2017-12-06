A-League Round 10 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Mark Brake/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Sydney this Saturday night for the capital of New South Wales' second derby of the A-League season.



Sydney FC are the form team of the competition, as they sit on top of the ladder having collected 22 out of a possible 27 points this season, which sees them five points clear of their nearest rivals, Newcastle Jets.



A derby is always a tough contest, though, and the Western Sydney Wanderers will be buoyed by the fact that the last time these sides met at ANZ Stadium they won 1-0.



So $3.50 AUD is the quote that a repeat of that result will get you, according to AustralianGambling. The Sky Blues are the favorites at $2.00, while a draw, which would be the third draw from the last four Sydney derbies, is at $3.40.



The Wanderers will need to improve on their recent form if they are to get a result here. Last week's 2-0 loss to Brisbane Roar means that their winless run is now at seven games and sees them slide down to second last in the table.



Speaking of Brisbane, they host the cellar-dwelling Wellington Phoenix on Saturday and have been assessed as $1.91 favorites to win their second match in a row, while the Nix are out at $3.50.



Melbourne Victory came from two goals behind against the New Zealand club last weekend to win 3-2, which saw last season's runners-up move back into the top six.



Victory host Adelaide United in the opening match of Round 10 on Friday night, and are expected to make it two wins in as many games against the Reds. The hosts are $1.91, while Adelaide are out at $3.60.



The other Victorian club, Melbourne City, are also favored to get the three points this weekend, when they host Central Coast Mariners on Sunday night.



City scored a crucial away win against Newcastle Jets last week and are $1.80 to continue their good form against a Mariners side who've collected 12 points from nine games this season and sit just one place behind their opponents in fourth spot on the table.



The Jets travel to Perth Glory in the late game on Saturday, where they've lost three of their last four matches. They are at $2.80 to reverse that poor form, while the hosts are in at $2.37.