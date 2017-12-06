    Saquon Barkley to Wait Until After Fiesta Bowl to Make NFL Draft Decision

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball on a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 18, 2017 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Nebraska 56-44. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Saquon Barkley isn't rushing his announcement regarding a potential declaration for the 2018 NFL draft.

    Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Penn State Nittany Lions running back said he would wait until after his team's showdown against the Washington Huskies in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30 to announce whether he will bolt for the pros.

    "Definitely after the bowl game," Barkley said of the timeline, according to Land of 10's Ryan Connors. "I'm definitely going to sit down with my family and just think about life, probably take a little break and see what my family thinks, talk to my coaches and definitely talk to my teammates. I'll have my decision made then."

    Barkley's comments came less than a month after he confirmed he would suit up in the team's bowl game despite the looming risk of an injury.

    "I really don't think about it, I guess the media does," he said, according to Land of 10's Tyler Donohue. "Some people probably won't play. And if they don't play, that's on them, and you've got to respect their decision. But me, I will play in a bowl game."

    Barkley, who was passed over as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, totaled 1,728 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage as a junior for the 10-2 Nittany Lions.

    Should Barkley ultimately declare for the draft, he's widely expected to be selected within the first 10 picks.

    In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Barkley pegged as the No. 2 overall pick behind UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

