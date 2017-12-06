    5-Star DE Brenton Cox Decommits from Ohio State After Alabama Visit

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Credit: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

    Brenton Cox, a 5-star defensive end from Stockbridge, Georgia, decommitted from the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday following an official visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 1. 

    Cox made his decision official on Twitter: 

    With his commitment now open, Cox will have to scour the market quickly since he plans to enroll early at the school of his choosing. 

    According to 247Sports' Hank South, Cox met with Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt on Monday and is "expected to visit Georgia" sometime in the near future. 

    Cox also has an official visit with the Buckeyes set for Dec. 15. 

    An Under Armour All-American, Cox is the 22nd-ranked recruit in the class of 2018, second-ranked strong-side defensive end and the fifth-ranked player overall in the state of Georgia. 

            

    Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports 

