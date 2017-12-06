Colin Kaepernick Offered Roster Spot on Rapper Jim Jones' Arena League Team

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Rapper Jim Jones is recruiting free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to join his team in the American Arena League.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones—a co-owner of the defending Arena Pro Football champion Richmond Roughriders—would be willing to sign the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller if he was interested.

TMZ noted Jones also encourages kneeling during the national anthem as a way of protesting racial inequality and police brutality in the United States—which Kaepernick did while with the 49ers.

The American Arena League—which the Roughriders will join in 2018—would give Kaepernick the opportunity to play football at a professional level again, but it's unlikely to match the competition level in the NFL. Kaepernick remains unsigned despite being just 30 years old with a Super Bowl appearance on his resume.

He also threw for 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions in 12 games last season for the 49ers but hasn't found a job in the NFL since he opted out of his contract. He even filed a grievance against league owners for collusion in October.

Jones' offer comes after Kaepernick made news off the field Tuesday when Sports Illustrated honored him with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, per Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports. Kaepernick's charity work and activism, including holding a "Know Your Rights" camp for underprivileged children and pledging to donate $1 million to charity last year, are among the reasons he was recognized.