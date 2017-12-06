Ex-Cowboy Greg Hardy to Take 3rd MMA Fight with UFC Feeder League LFA in 2018

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy is 2-0 as an amateur MMA fighter, and his third fight is in the works for Dallas in February.

Hardy's representatives, First Round Management, and the Legacy Fighting Alliance confirmed the plan to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto on Wednesday.

Hardy won his first fight in early November and returned in December for his second first-round knockout in MMA competition. The former Pro Bowl defensive end has shown great strides in MMA since beginning training with American Top Team. Heading to one of the leading organizations for young talent is the next step forward.

The LFA has sent numerous talents such as Cynthia Calvillo, Eryk Anders, Rashad Coulter and Dominick Reyes to the UFC.

LFA CEO Ed Soares told Okamoto that he would be "very interested" in being the promoter for Hardy's eventual pro debut when the time comes, but there is no date set by Hardy's management for when that will be. The focus is on his development as a well-rounded fighter.

The two previous amateur opponents have yet to offer Hardy legitimate competition. His total fight time has been 2:08. Hardy has looked good inside the cage, but against overmatched fighters who were not prepared for his athleticism.



Hardy's third amateur fight has no date officially set. LFA has yet to officially announce the proposed Dallas event, which would see the polarizing figure, who was convicted of domestic violence in 2014 before the case was dismissed in 2015, step inside the cage for another bout.

There is little doubt that the eyes of the MMA world will continue to watch Hardy's evolution as a mixed martial artist. He could be the next big star waiting to make a statement under the bright lights.