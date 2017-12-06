Derrick Rose Addressed Cavaliers Players Before Returning to Team

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that point guard Derrick Rose addressed the team at Wednesday's shootaround after he stepped away from the club Nov. 24 to evaluate whether or not he wanted to continue playing basketball.

While Lue didn't disclose the content of Rose's message, he said the team was happy to have him back at the practice facility.

"Everyone welcomed him back and is happy he's here," he said, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram's Rick Noland. "That's it."

Cleveland.com relayed video of Lue's complete comments:

On Nov. 24, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Rose was "seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA" because of "increasing frustration with injuries."

Rose, who has an extensive injury history that includes a torn ACL and multiple meniscus surgeries, has not appeared in a game since Nov. 7 due to a sprained ankle.

The 29-year-old ultimately returned to the team Monday, and the Cavaliers announced at the time he would "resume the treatment and rehabilitation process for his left ankle injury" in order to make a successful return to the floor.

"This has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick," general manager Koby Altman said. "We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court."

According to Noland, Lue said that while there's no set timetable for Rose's return, he's working under the assumption that it "won't be the next few games."