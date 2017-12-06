Cristiano Ronaldo New Boots Leaked by Nike Suggest He'll Win Ballon d'Or

Paul White/Associated Press

Nike have reportedly accidentally leaked the boots Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will wear to commemorate his winning his fifth Ballon d'Or, with the award set to be handed out on Thursday.

Per Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline, the boots include dates of all his previous wins, as well as the words "Quinto Triunfo," which translate to "fifth triumph."

90min shared these photos:

It's no big secret Ronaldo is likely to win this year's Ballon d'Or, after he picked up FIFA's equivalent of the award in October. The Mirror's Alex Richards previously reported arrangements have already been made so he can pick up his trophy at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The 32-year-old guided Real to the La Liga crown and the UEFA Champions League last season, and Los Blancos became the first team in the modern era to successfully defend their title in the latter competition.

While he hasn't enjoyed a good start to the 2017-18 campaign, silverware tends to be the main factor in the Ballon d'Or voting, and main rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar both failed to challenge in La Liga or Europe last season.

France Football also awarded the Portuguese forward the award last season, so in all likelihood, Ronaldo will sweep the major individual awards for the second year in a row.