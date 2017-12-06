    Ryan Shazier Transported to Pittsburgh Hospital as Tests, Evaluations Continue

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    El linebacker de los Steelers, Ryan Shazier, aparece tirado en el césped tras sufrir una lesión en un partido contra los Bengals el lunes, 4 de diciembre de 2017, en Cincinnati. (AP Foto/Frank Victores)
    Frank Victores/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been transported to a Pittsburgh hospital as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

    The team did not divulge any more information on the matter. Shazier is scheduled to undergo further evaluation before any diagnosis is made public.      

    The Pro Bowler left Monday night's game in an ambulance after appearing to be unable to move his lower body following a hit in the first quarter. He stayed in Cincinnati for medical evaluation until Wednesday.

    "It's a brother. It's a teammate. You never like to see injuries happen in football," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters. "It's a scary incident. We just continue to pray for him and his family."

    Shazier tweeted Tuesday night, thanking fans for their prayers and saying they were "uplifting to me and my family." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Shazier had some movement in his lower body Tuesday and said the next 24-48 hours would be critical to his healing.

    "He's in really good spirits," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "Tough guy. He's got great support from family and loved ones there. It was painful to get on that plane last night, but that's life. We understand he's in really good hands and is getting expert medical care."

    The Steelers signed linebacker Sean Spence on Wednesday to add depth to their roster.     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kap Offered Roster Spot on Rapper's Arena League Team

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon Sued for Sexual Harassment

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Report: Goodell Inks New Contract Worth Up to $200M

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Considering Change to Targeting Rule

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report