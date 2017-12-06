Ryan Shazier Transported to Pittsburgh Hospital as Tests, Evaluations Continue

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been transported to a Pittsburgh hospital as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The team did not divulge any more information on the matter. Shazier is scheduled to undergo further evaluation before any diagnosis is made public.

The Pro Bowler left Monday night's game in an ambulance after appearing to be unable to move his lower body following a hit in the first quarter. He stayed in Cincinnati for medical evaluation until Wednesday.

"It's a brother. It's a teammate. You never like to see injuries happen in football," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters. "It's a scary incident. We just continue to pray for him and his family."

Shazier tweeted Tuesday night, thanking fans for their prayers and saying they were "uplifting to me and my family." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Shazier had some movement in his lower body Tuesday and said the next 24-48 hours would be critical to his healing.

"He's in really good spirits," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "Tough guy. He's got great support from family and loved ones there. It was painful to get on that plane last night, but that's life. We understand he's in really good hands and is getting expert medical care."

The Steelers signed linebacker Sean Spence on Wednesday to add depth to their roster.