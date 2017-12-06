Suns' Devin Booker Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks Due to Adductor Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced guard Devin Booker will be out of action for two to three weeks following his left adductor strain he suffered in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors.

According to the announcement, Booker underwent an MRI and further evaluation to determine the recovery period.

Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com noted Booker was carried off the court in the 126-113 loss after he "grabbed at his groin."

The once-promising Suns backcourt is already without Eric Bledsoe after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in November and will have to make do without Booker for some time. While Tyler Ulis, Mike James and Troy Daniels figure to see more action, none of them bring the high ceiling and offensive explosiveness that Booker does on a nightly basis.

He is averaging 24.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season, which would all be career-high totals. He has also improved his field-goal percentage from 42.3 to 45.3 and three-point percentage from 36.3 to 38.3 from last season to this one in the early going.

Phoenix is a mere 9-17 on the season and nowhere near the short list of title contenders in the Western Conference, but Booker's development as a 21-year-old, high-volume scorer is one reason for optimism moving forward.

That he will miss just two to three weeks after being carried off Tuesday is likely a sigh of relief for the organization.