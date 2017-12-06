Warren Moon Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Harassing, Drugging Assistant

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A woman filed a lawsuit in Orange County, California, alleging that Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sexually harassed her, the Washington Post's Craig Whitlock reported Wednesday.

According to Whitlock, the suit alleges Moon "committed sexual battery by grabbing the woman's crotch" during a trip to Seattle earlier this year.

The woman, Wendy Haskell, was working as an executive assistant for Sports 1 Marketing, a company owned by Moon. She said Sports 1 Marketing demoted her when she made her superiors aware of Moon's actions.

In addition to the sexual battery allegation, the woman said in the lawsuit that during a trip to Mexico, Moon drugged her drink and then removed her swimsuit. She also said Moon "required her to wear thong underwear and share his bed" when they were together on business trips, per Whitlock.

During Moon's first season with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994, he settled a lawsuit with a Vikings cheerleader who alleged he sexually harassed her.

In February 1996, a jury found Moon not guilty after prosecutors charged him with spousal abuse. Moon's wife, Felicia, had initially told authorities Moon had physically abused her but later testified she had been the aggressor, while Moon acted in self-defense.

The couple filed for divorce in 2001.

Moon retired from the NFL after the 2000 season. According to the firm's website, Moon helped found Sports 1 Marketing in 2010.