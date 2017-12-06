    Warren Moon Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Harassing, Drugging Assistant

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL football player Warren Moon speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg)
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    A woman filed a lawsuit in Orange County, California, alleging that Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sexually harassed her, the Washington Post's Craig Whitlock reported Wednesday.

    According to Whitlock, the suit alleges Moon "committed sexual battery by grabbing the woman's crotch" during a trip to Seattle earlier this year. 

    The woman, Wendy Haskell, was working as an executive assistant for Sports 1 Marketing, a company owned by Moon. She said Sports 1 Marketing demoted her when she made her superiors aware of Moon's actions.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

