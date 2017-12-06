Abby Wambach: 'Idiots' Stole Car for Joy Ride, Vandalized It with Hate Speech

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Former United States soccer star Abby Wambach said her car was vandalized with hate speech after it was briefly stolen.

In a post on Instagram, Wambach noted the three people who took the car stole gifts to her wife and used a Sharpie to write hate speech on the inside of the vehicle:

Per TMZ Sports, law enforcement has been made aware of the situation and is currently conducting an investigation.

The 37-year-old Wambach appeared in 255 games as a member of the United States soccer team from 2001-15, winning three Olympic gold medals and the 2015 World Cup. She retired after a match against China PR on Dec. 16, 2015.

Wambach holds U.S. national team records with 184 career goals, 45 multi-goal games and six United States Soccer Female Player of the Year awards.