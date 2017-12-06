    Abby Wambach: 'Idiots' Stole Car for Joy Ride, Vandalized It with Hate Speech

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    FILE - In this Wednesday, July 13, 2016, file photo, former soccer player Abby Wambach, accepts the icon award at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Wambach is astonished when she reflects on her year. She went from publicly acknowledging a problem with alcohol and prescription pills to getting sober and marrying a
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Former United States soccer star Abby Wambach said her car was vandalized with hate speech after it was briefly stolen.

    In a post on Instagram, Wambach noted the three people who took the car stole gifts to her wife and used a Sharpie to write hate speech on the inside of the vehicle:

    Per TMZ Sports, law enforcement has been made aware of the situation and is currently conducting an investigation. 

    The 37-year-old Wambach appeared in 255 games as a member of the United States soccer team from 2001-15, winning three Olympic gold medals and the 2015 World Cup. She retired after a match against China PR on Dec. 16, 2015. 

    Wambach holds U.S. national team records with 184 career goals, 45 multi-goal games and six United States Soccer Female Player of the Year awards. 

     

