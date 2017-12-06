Eli Manning Has 'No Retirement Plans' After Briefly Being Benched by Giants

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Eli Manning has suffered through a 2-10 season and a controversial one-game benching, but the New York Giants quarterback has no intention of calling it quits this offseason.

"No retirement plans," he said Wednesday, per Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network. "That's not on my mind."

Manning, 36, was benched by former head coach Ben McAdoo in favor of Geno Smith ahead of the team's Week 13 loss to the Oakland Raiders. While Manning has been mediocre this season, throwing for 2,411 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions and a 62.5 completion percentage, it came as a surprise that McAdoo and the team ended his 210 game starting streak.

After the benching, Archie Manning suggested his son might contemplate retirement following the season.