Colin Kaepernick's Philanthropy, Activism Outlined in Sports Illustrated Profile

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's philanthropic and activism efforts are the subject of a new profile from Sports Illustrated.

In the piece written by Greg Bishop and Ben Baskin, Kaepernick's work with Keith Livingston, who runs the charity 100 Suits for 100 Men, was given more detail beyond his suit donations:

"Of the dozens of suits Kaepernick delivered—some new, some his own—the one in the photo wound up with 26-year-old Mario Lloyde, who had been living month-to-month with his girlfriend in a cramped Baltimore apartment, unable to get more than a temporary gig as a file clerk at a hospital or a cashier at a bookstore. 'I was trying to get into real estate,' he says, 'but I had to dress the part.'”

Lloyde would wear the suit he received to a job interview at Vision Realty Management in Columbia, Maryland and was hired as a full-time clerk, while he works on getting his broker's license.

Kaepernick's charitable efforts extend beyond donating suits to people in need. His official website has a tally of the $1 million dollars he donated as part of a pledge he made in 2016, with nine separate donations being made from October 2016 through June 2017.

Kaepernick made a rare a public appearance Tuesday night when he was awarded Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in recognition of what he's done for various charities and communities around the country for the past 16 months.

"I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people," he said (via Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports). "Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today. With or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people because my platform is the people."

During an October appearance at a Harlem charter school called DREAM, Bishop and Baskin noted Kaepernick's message to the kids in attendance focused on "being 'just in unjust places'" and "confronting 'ignorance not with ignorance, but with education.'”

“No matter what I have to sacrifice, if you see wrong in the world, you must say that it is wrong,” Kaepernick told the children.

Kaepernick also gave a donation of $50,000 to the Do No Harm Coalition's Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership after receiving a letter from Rupa Marya, who volunteers with the DNH, after he began taking a political stand by kneeling during the national anthem before games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

He made a pledge of $25,000 to the Center for Reproductive Rights in January.

“What he’s really taking a stance for, is human rights and equality and fairness and making sure that everybody gets a shot,” Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup said about Kaepernick's donation.