4-Star QB Prospect Jarren Williams Commits to Miami over Ohio State, More

Credit: 247Sports

Jarren Williams announced Wednesday he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Williams is the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the No. 113 player overall and 15th-best player from the state of Georgia.

With Williams on board, Miami remains third in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2018.

"The program is headed in a very good direction," Williams said of his decision, per 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "They got beat in the ACC Championship Game this year, but I think it still said a lot in terms of where the program is headed by playing in it. I feel like with our class coming in and how good our class is we’ll be able to help the team a lot in the future."

247Sports' Andrew Ivins didn't underplay what he thought Williams' commitment meant for the Hurricanes:

According to MaxPreps, Williams threw for 3,015 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He also ran for 554 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When Malik Rosier graduates after the 2018 season, Williams will have plenty of competition for the Hurricanes' starting quarterback job. He's the second 4-star dual-threat quarterback to commit to Miami in as many seasons after the Hurricanes landed N'Kosi Perry. Perry was the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In order to truly become a national title contender, Miami will need improvement at quarterback in the years ahead. With Perry on board already and the addition of Williams, that shouldn't be a problem in 2018 and beyond.