Marc Gasol Fined $15k for Saying 'We Won, so F--k It' in Postgame Interview

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 by the NBA after saying "We won, so f--k it" during a postgame interview following Monday night's 95-92 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

After the win, Gasol was asked why the team had shown a rebounding improvement in recent games.

"I don't know (why everyone has gotten involved in rebounding) but I like it," he said, per Michael Singer of USA Today. "Guys have taken more ownership of their mistakes, and it's starting to look more like us. Obviously, now we've got to put together more games, more wins, and guys need to get used to having a little more confidence with the ball in their hands, and get used to playing together. Overall, we won, so f--k it."

Gasol's fine is the latest occurrence in what has been a tumultuous stretch for the Grizzlies in the team's disappointing 8-15 start to the season.

Star point guard Mike Conley hasn't played since Nov. 17 as he recovers from a left Achilles injury, a huge factor for the team's 11-game losing streak that finally ended with the win over Minnesota.

But things really took a turn in late November, when Gasol expressed his frustration after being benched by former head coach David Fizdale for the entire fourth quarter in a 98-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

"It's a first for me, trust me, and I don't like it one bit," Gasol said after the game, per the Associated Press. "I'm more (ticked) than I can show and frustrated."

Gasol added: "If I'm not on the floor, I'm not valued. I'm sure (the coaching staff) knew that would hurt me the most."

A day later, Fizdale was fired, though Gasol maintained that he didn't advocate for the coaching change.

"Nobody likes to see a coaching change during the season," he said, per Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal. "I was a little bit shocked by it."

Through it all, Gasol has played well, leading the team in scoring (19.0 PPG), rebounding (8.9 RPG), assists (4.3 APG) and blocks (1.5 BPG) while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. His solid play hasn't been enough, however, as Memphis has found themselves in the basement of the Western Conference to start the season.