Willie Taggart Called Liar by Troy Dye, Ripped by Oregon Players

Willie Taggart Called Liar by Troy Dye, Ripped by Oregon PlayersDecember 6, 2017
Oregon linebacker Troy Dye called Willie Taggart a liar as one of multiple Ducks players to call out their former coach on social media Wednesday.
Dye, safety Nick Pickett and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir called Taggart out after he said he was honest with players and Oregon officials at his introductory press conference at Florida State:
Troy Dye @Tdye15dbTroy
He lied straight to my dads face in my living room Thursday night. He didn't keep his word to me Monday. Lost all my respect. https://t.co/JIcv7j6YG72017-12-6 19:12:07
16 @NLMBNICC
Cuh is a liar then gone cry if front of the team like we gone feel bad for em. ✌🏽 https://t.co/99J9qqtRW52017-12-6 19:13:59
