    Willie Taggart Called Liar by Troy Dye, Ripped by Oregon Players

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Willie Taggart does the Seminole chop in front of Doak Campbell Stadium before being introduced as Florida State University's new NCAA college football coach in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
    Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

    Oregon linebacker Troy Dye called Willie Taggart a liar as one of multiple Ducks players to call out their former coach on social media Wednesday. 

    Dye, safety Nick Pickett and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir called Taggart out after he said he was honest with players and Oregon officials at his introductory press conference at Florida State:

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

