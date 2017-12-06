Willie Taggart Called Liar by Troy Dye, Ripped by Oregon Players

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Oregon linebacker Troy Dye called Willie Taggart a liar as one of multiple Ducks players to call out their former coach on social media Wednesday.

Dye, safety Nick Pickett and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir called Taggart out after he said he was honest with players and Oregon officials at his introductory press conference at Florida State:

