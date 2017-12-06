Keenan Allen on New Chargers Stadium: 'It's an Away Game, Man'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen doesn't see StubHub Center in Carson, California, giving the Chargers much of a home-field advantage when they play the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Allen called the matchup an away game, per the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion, and compared the Chargers' first season back in Los Angeles to their final years in San Diego.

"We're used to it. It was like that last year in San Diego, and the year before that too," Allen said, according to Tesfatsion. "That's just how we see it. Until it changes, we already know what we're up against."

It's safe to say the Chargers' relocation hasn't been a rousing success for the franchise.

StubHub Center was built with the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS in mind, so it only seats 27,000. Despite that relatively small capacity by NFL standards, the Chargers have had a difficult time filling the venue.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot shared a photo of the stands before Los Angeles' 19-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 13:

And this is what it looked like when the Chargers entered the field for their first game at StubHub Center in September, per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham:

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters after the game the loudest cheers from Los Angeles' 19-17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins were when Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo missed what would've been a game-winning field goal.

The Chargers will move into their new stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the 2020 season. Considering they'll be sharing that venue with the Los Angeles Rams, the lack of home-field advantage may be an issue that lingers for years to come.