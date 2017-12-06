Champions League Results 2017: Final Tables, Qualified Teams After Group Stage

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla all qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. The Reds going through means all five representatives of England's Premier League will be in the draw for the knockout phase.

It's a different story for Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and RB Leipzig, all of whom will enter the draw for the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in their respective groups.

Here are the results from Wednesday's matches:

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City

Porto 5-2 AS Monaco

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL Nicosia

Maribor 1-1 Sevilla

Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli

RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Here's what those results mean for the tables:

Group E

Liverpool: 12 Sevilla: 9 Spartak Moscow: 6 Maribor: 3

Group F

Manchester City: 15 Shakhtar Donetsk: 12 Napoli: 6 Feyenoord: 3

Group G

Besiktas: 14 Porto: 10 RB Leipzig: 7 AS Monaco: 2

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur: 16 Real Madrid: 13 Borussia Dortmund: 2 APOEL Nicosia: 2

Full standings available per the tournament's official website.

Liverpool went in front with less than four minutes gone when Philippe Coutinho stroked home from the penalty spot. His goal set the standard for quick starts in this year's tournament, per OptaJoe:

Coutinho added another before fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino also found the net. Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet after the break while Coutinho completed his hat-trick.

Goals from Mane and Mohamed Salah wrapped up an impressive display from the Reds.

The group's other game saw Sevilla go through despite falling behind to Maribor thanks to a first-half goal from another Brazilian forward, Marcos Tavares. Ganso answered back with 15 minutes left to make sure of Sevilla's place in the draw for the next phase.

Real Madrid couldn't win Group H, but it didn't stop Cristiano Ronaldo from earning another record for his collection when he added to Borja Mayoral's early goal to give Los Blancos a 2-0 lead at home to Borussia Dortmund.

The competition's official Twitter account revealed what the goal meant for Ronaldo:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace in reply for Dortmund, but the Bundesliga club was already condemned to joining the Europa League. Things got worse when Lucas Vazquez netted the winner for Real.

Tottenham had already won the group but still punished APOEL Nicosia at Wembley Stadium. Fernando Llorente opened the scoring for a refreshed Spurs side after waiting a long while to find the net for the club he joined in the summer:

Buoyed by his goal, Llorente turned provider for Heung-Min Son to double Tottenham's lead. A goal from forgotten man Georges-Kevin N'Koudou completed a comfortable night's work for Spurs.

Manchester City had already won Group F and a much-changed team was beaten handily by Shakhtar. The hosts got goals from Brazilian pair Bernard and Ismaily.

WhoScored.com detailed how City have developed a worrying recent habit of falling behind:

A late Sergio Aguero penalty wasn't enough to see City through to the next stage undefeated.

Shakhtar working over a City squad resting many players ahead of Sunday's derby against Manchester United in the Premier League meant Napoli had no chance of going through.

The Italians struggled against winless Feyenoord, despite an early goal from Piotr Zielinski. Nicolai Jorgensen got one back for the Dutch side, before Jeremiah St. Juste headed in the winner in stoppage time.

Both teams have had little to cheer about in this campaign, even if Napoli have the attacking chops to be a threat in the Europa League.

Porto pipped RB Leipzig to second place in Group G after putting five past last season's semi-finalists AS Monaco. Vincent Aboubakar scored twice, while Yacine Brahimi, Alex Telles and Francisco Soares also got on the sheet for Porto.

Leipzig wouldn't have made it through after losing at home to group winners Besiktas. The Turkish side opened the scoring through Alvaro Negredo, who had waited a long time for another goal on this stage, per OptaCan:

Naby Keita got one back for Leipzig, but Anderson Talisca scored a late winner to confirm Leipzig's demotion to the Europa League.

Monaco could only muster a penalty from Kamil Glik and a Radamel Falcao goal in response. The Ligue 1 champions were decimated by transfer sales this summer, and their depleted squad has struggled mightily to cope in Europe this season.

Attention will now turn to the draw for the last 16, with Liverpool already proving they have the scoring power to be a match for anybody left in the tournament.