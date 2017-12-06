Top JUCO CB Prospect Saivion Smith Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Others

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama's 2018 recruiting class got a huge boost with the addition of top junior college cornerback Saivion Smith.

Per Hank South of 247Sports, Smith announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday after meeting with head coach Nick Saban last week.

A member of the 2016 high-school recruiting class, Smith played as a freshman at LSU before announcing in May that he was transferring from the program.

"My parents and I have decided it's in the best interest for my growth as a student-athlete and young adult that I transfer from LSU," he said.

Smith played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017, recording 31 tackles and two interceptions. He's rated as a 4-star prospect, No. 1 junior college cornerback and No. 4 junior college player in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.

The addition of Smith is an early boost for Alabama in the 2018 recruiting rankings. He becomes the Crimson Tide's 10th 4-star commit in the class and their third at cornerback.

Smith is joining the nation's premier college program with three years of eligibility remaining. His past experience in the SEC with LSU will give him an edge as he looks to crack the Alabama starting lineup next season, especially if Minkah Fitzpatrick decides to declare for the NFL draft.