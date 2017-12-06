Dallas Keuchel Reportedly Injured Foot During Season, Not During Astros Parade

Thomas B. Shea/Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel reportedly pitched the second half of the regular season and playoffs with an injured left foot.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported the undisclosed injury to Keuchel's foot lingered throughout the second half of the 2017 season, and the Houston southpaw was placed in a walking boot after the playoffs to stabilize his left foot.

Keuchel previously told TMZ Sports he suffered the injury during the Astros' World Series parade in Houston on Nov. 3.

One source told Crasnick that Keuchel was dealing with plantar fasciitis over the final two months of the season, but an Astros representative said the injury is "a minor foot sprain" that isn't expected to affect the left-handed pitcher's workout plans and readiness for spring training.

Keuchel missed nearly two months during the regular season from June 8 through July 28 due to neck discomfort. He struggled in the second half with a 4.24 ERA in 12 starts after going 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA before going on the disabled list.

The 29-year-old Keuchel helped the Astros win the first World Series in franchise history with a 3.58 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27.2 innings over five starts in the postseason.