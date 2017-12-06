Larry Fitzgerald's Week 13 Performance Pushes Him Up All-Time Receiving List

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hauled in 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In the process, he passed Isaac Bruce on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list, moving Fitzgerald into fourth place with 15,267 yards, per NFL Communications.

Remaining above Fitzgerald on the list are all current or potential future Hall of Famers in Jerry Rice (22,895), Terrell Owens (15,934) and Randy Moss (15,292).

Fitzgerald needs to log just 26 receiving yards next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans to surpass Moss. That's a seemingly attainable goal for the 34-year-old, as Fitzgerald has failed to record 26 yards or more just twice this season.

In addition to his yardage achievements, Sunday's game made Fitzgerald just the third player in NFL history to have at least 1,200 career receptions, joining Jerry Rice (1,549) and Tony Gonzalez (1,325). Fitzgerald hit the 1,200-reception mark in 214 games, faster than both Rice and Gonzalez, who accomplished said feat in 221 games and 247 games, respectively.

With 878 receiving yards on the year, Fitzgerald is on pace to have his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, which would mark the eighth of his career. He also has 82 receptions after 12 games, putting him in position to surpass 100 receptions for the fifth time in his 14-year career.

Fitzgerald will take aim at moving further up the receiving lists in Week 14, when the Cardinals take on a Titans defense that ranks 25th, allowing 242.3 passing yards per game.