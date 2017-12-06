DeMar DeRozan Rises to 4th on Toronto Raptors' All-Time Assists List

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan finished with an impressive stat line of 20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 126-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

As a result of his efforts, DeRozan climbed past Damon Stoudamire and into fourth on the Raptors' all-time assists list, per Sportsnet Stats. DeRozan owns 1,768 in his career, putting him seven ahead of Stoudamire (1,761) and just 23 behind his next target, Alvin Williams (1,791).

Current Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry ranks second on the list (2,562), while Jose Calderon racked up a massive 3,770 helpers over seven-plus years with Toronto. Calderon averaged more than seven assists per contest during his time with the franchise.

While DeRozan seems unlikely to move up further than third on the list, it's still an impressive position for a player mainly relied upon for his scoring abilities. In the midst of his ninth NBA season, DeRozan has averaged at least 16.7 points per contest in every year after his rookie campaign. The three-time All-Star has also managed at least 20.1 points per contest in each of the last five years.

DeRozan and the Raptors have gotten off to a hot start during 2017-18, owning a 15-7 record through the club's first 22 games. In a relatively lackluster Eastern Conference, that places Toronto third in the standings behind just the Boston Celtics (21-4) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-7).

He and his teammates return to the floor Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, looking to extend a four-game winning streak.