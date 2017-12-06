Tottenham Transfer News: Harry Kane, Dele Alli Reportedly on Real Madrid's Radar

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur stars Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are all on the radar of La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood).

Los Blancos are expected to find it tough to sign any member of Tottenham's gifted trio, per Wood.

Kane, Alli and Eriksen have been chiefly responsible for the progress Tottenham have made in recent seasons. Their creativity and goals have given Spurs the match-winning cutting edge they had lacked in attacking areas for too long.

Led by this trinity, the north London club finished above local rivals Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1995 last season. Things aren't going as smoothly for Spurs on the domestic front in 2017, with manager Mauricio Pochettino's side sixth and four points adrift of the top four.

Tottenham's struggles in England's top flight are in sharp contrast to the team's progress in the Champions League. Spurs have reached the last 16 and won Group H ahead of holders Real Madrid and 2013 finalists Borussia Dortmund.

Alli and Eriksen have struggled for consistency across both competitions.

Spurs usually count on the latter for creativity, something Eriksen delivered in the 1-1 draw against Watford on Saturday when he teed up Heung-Min Son to equalise. Yet OptaJoe detailed how long Eriksen had gone without creating a goal:

Even so, Barca are still rumoured to be keen on Eriksen, per another report from Mundo Deportivo's Aguilar (h/t Owen Fulda of the Daily Star).

The stalemate at Vicarage Road maintained Tottenham's testing run of just one win in their last six league matches. Alli's struggles to impose himself away from the Champions League have been a factor in the slump.

He scored twice during the 3-1 win over Real in November, and Alli has since joined the agents CAA Sports, along with Kane and Real star Cristiano Ronaldo, per Calum Wilson of Sky Sports. Still just 21, Alli has the potential to be the marketable star Real often covet.

Alli and Eriksen may have been inconsistent this season, but Kane continues to deliver, scoring 16 times in all competitions.

Pochettino would perhaps be able to replace Alli or Eriksen, especially with the emergence of 21-year-old Harry Winks. Yet Pochettino would struggle to find another striker within Spurs' budget able to score as prolifically as Kane.

Expect Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy to stand firm against any interest in Tottenham's big three from Spain or elsewhere.