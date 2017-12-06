    James Dolan Sued over Alleged Knowledge of Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Harvey Weinstein (L) and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston at House of Elyx on December 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
    Andrew Toth/Getty Images

    Six women—Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt—filed a lawsuit against New York Knicks owner James Dolan saying he knew that Harvey Weinstein was preying on women, according to Victoria Bekiempis of the New York Daily News

    The lawsuit states Dolan "knew of Weinstein's pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women from his personal relationship with Weinstein and his position as a director of [the Weinstein Company]" while serving in that role between 2015-16. 

    The report states the six plaintiffs also say "Weinstein’s former production company was 'complicit' in this behavior and subsequent cover-ups."

    And according to The Daily Beast, "The federal suit goes after Weinstein and his cohorts on grounds of racketeering, civil battery, assault, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress."

    TMZ reported the women say they came into contact with Weinstein while "discussing scripts or movie roles during hotel room meetings where Weinstein sometimes wore only underwear" and that "he either assaulted, imprisoned or propositioned them for sex."

    Over 80 women have come forward in recent months to say Weinstein sexually assaulted and/or harassed them.

    Dolan, 62, is owner of both the Knicks and New York Rangers and also serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Company. 

