James Dolan Sued over Alleged Knowledge of Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Six women—Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt—filed a lawsuit against New York Knicks owner James Dolan saying he knew that Harvey Weinstein was preying on women, according to Victoria Bekiempis of the New York Daily News.

The lawsuit states Dolan "knew of Weinstein's pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women from his personal relationship with Weinstein and his position as a director of [the Weinstein Company]" while serving in that role between 2015-16.

The report states the six plaintiffs also say "Weinstein’s former production company was 'complicit' in this behavior and subsequent cover-ups."

And according to The Daily Beast, "The federal suit goes after Weinstein and his cohorts on grounds of racketeering, civil battery, assault, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress."

TMZ reported the women say they came into contact with Weinstein while "discussing scripts or movie roles during hotel room meetings where Weinstein sometimes wore only underwear" and that "he either assaulted, imprisoned or propositioned them for sex."

Over 80 women have come forward in recent months to say Weinstein sexually assaulted and/or harassed them.

Dolan, 62, is owner of both the Knicks and New York Rangers and also serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Company.