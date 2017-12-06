Man with Down Syndrome Fulfills MMA Dream vs. UFCer Diego Sanchez

Man with Down Syndrome Fulfills MMA Dream vs. UFCer Diego SanchezDecember 6, 2017
MMA fighter Diego Sanchez helped made a fan's dreams come true. Issac Marquez loves everything about mixed martial arts. Marquez and Sanchez met at a MMA gym, and have been training with each other ever since.
