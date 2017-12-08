Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid need to get their ailing La Liga title challenge back on track when they host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

The champions are eight points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and level on points with a Sevilla side loaded with match-winners.

Sevilla could be primed for victory considering Los Blancos will be in action four days later in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT, 10:15 a.m. ET.

TV Info: beIN Sports.

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT, fuboTV.

Preview

The fitness status of Gareth Bale again dominates the agenda for Real manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Wales international is training on his own after another injury setback, but Zidane confirmed the forward will be back in time for the Club World Cup, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror.

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

It means Los Merengues will have to use one of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez or Isco in place of Bale. Fortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are still available to lead the line. The Portugal international will likely be in the mood for goals after winning a fifth Ballon d'Or award on Thursday, per France Football.

Zidane will also need to juggle his options in defence as Jesus Vallejo is recovering from injury. Raphael Varane is also out after picking up an injury during the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, while right-back Dani Carvajal and holding midfielder Casemiro are suspended, per Goal's Tom Webber.

To make matters worse, Real are set to be without skipper Sergio Ramos, after the Spain international was sent off during the goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao last week.

In the process, one-time Sevilla star Ramos set a new record for most red cards received in the Spanish top flight, according to Sky Sports. Nacho will likely come into the starting XI to help cover.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sevilla will provide a stern test of the Real defence thanks to the presence of Nolito and Wissam Ben Yedder up front. They will be supplied by the artistry of Franco Vazquez, along with the industry of Ever Banega.

Los Merengues have struggled since the start of the season and have something else to focus on with Wednesday's semi-final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, looming. Sevilla can take advantage, but the champions should still do enough to earn a point.