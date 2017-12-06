    Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh Agree on 7-Year Contract Extension

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers watches on against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    The University of Pittsburgh and head football coach Pat Narduzzi reached an agreement on a seven-year contract extension to keep him with the Panthers through the 2024 season.

    Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke announced the new deal Wednesday morning: 

    "We're thrilled Pat Narduzzi is our head football coach. We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student-athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally. Coach Narduzzi is a tireless worker, dynamic leader and passionate about building outstanding relationships with our student-athletes and everyone connected to our Pitt family. He and his staff are fully dedicated to building a national-caliber program the right way, on and off the field."

    Narduzzi received the long-term extension despite leading the Panthers to a lackluster 5-7 record during the 2017 campaign. The team posted identical 8-5 marks during his first two seasons in charge with losses in the Military Bowl (2015) and Pinstripe Bowl (2016).

    "It is a tremendous honor to be the head football coach at Pitt," he said in the announcement. "My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this great university and city."

    Although financial terms of the contract weren't immediately released, the 51-year-old Connecticut native ranked 61st among college football coaches with total pay of just over $1.8 million in 2017, per USA Today.

    Meanwhile, the former Michigan State defensive coordinator projected an optimistic tone about the future after season-ending upset of Miami, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    "If we do the little things right off the field, the little things right on the field, we have a chance to win an ACC championship, which is the goal here in Pittsburgh," Narduzzi said on CBS Sports Radio.

    Late success on the recruiting trail will likely be needed to bolster those chances. 247Sports notes Pitt currently ranks last in the 14-team ACC for its 2018 recruiting class.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Clemson's Ferocious D-Line Pushing Them to Title Game

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Inside Barrett's Incredible Surgery Comeback

      Dan Murphy
      via ESPN.com
      Pitt Football logo
      Pitt Football

      Henderson on Leaving Pitt for the NFL

      Harry Psaros
      via Pittsburgh Sports Now
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Plays That Shaped the College Football Playoff

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com