Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh Agree on 7-Year Contract Extension

The University of Pittsburgh and head football coach Pat Narduzzi reached an agreement on a seven-year contract extension to keep him with the Panthers through the 2024 season.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke announced the new deal Wednesday morning:

"We're thrilled Pat Narduzzi is our head football coach. We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student-athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally. Coach Narduzzi is a tireless worker, dynamic leader and passionate about building outstanding relationships with our student-athletes and everyone connected to our Pitt family. He and his staff are fully dedicated to building a national-caliber program the right way, on and off the field."

Narduzzi received the long-term extension despite leading the Panthers to a lackluster 5-7 record during the 2017 campaign. The team posted identical 8-5 marks during his first two seasons in charge with losses in the Military Bowl (2015) and Pinstripe Bowl (2016).

"It is a tremendous honor to be the head football coach at Pitt," he said in the announcement. "My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this great university and city."

Although financial terms of the contract weren't immediately released, the 51-year-old Connecticut native ranked 61st among college football coaches with total pay of just over $1.8 million in 2017, per USA Today.

Meanwhile, the former Michigan State defensive coordinator projected an optimistic tone about the future after season-ending upset of Miami, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"If we do the little things right off the field, the little things right on the field, we have a chance to win an ACC championship, which is the goal here in Pittsburgh," Narduzzi said on CBS Sports Radio.

Late success on the recruiting trail will likely be needed to bolster those chances. 247Sports notes Pitt currently ranks last in the 14-team ACC for its 2018 recruiting class.