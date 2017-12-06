Chris Boswell Says Bengals Tried to Injure Him Before Game-Winning Field Goal

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said he believes the Cincinnati Bengals tried to injure him when defensive back Josh Shaw received an offside penalty before his game-winning field-goal attempt.

On Wednesday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review passed along comments from Boswell, who said, "You're not jumping offsides that bad without trying to run into the kicker."

"It's not an accident at all," he added. "If you look in the NFL for the last two years, multiple teams have done it just to try to … either if it's running into, blocking the kick, doing something. But Seattle did it last year against the Bills, Ravens did it against us last year—and now Cincinnati."

The penalty on Shaw moved the kick five yards closer, and Boswell nailed the 38-yard attempt to give the Steelers a 23-20 comeback victory on Monday Night Football.

While the 26-year-old Texas native said his kicking foot "stung" after he made contact with Shaw on his follow-through on the offside play, his game-winning kick wasn't impacted.

"We can't kick that field goal at the end and (the Bengals) got want they want," Boswell said about a potentially different outcome if he did get hurt.

The hard-hitting game, which Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger described as "AFC North football" moments after its conclusion on ESPN, resulted in multiple injuries and one-game suspensions for Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati safety George Iloka for hits during the contest.

Boswell has been terrific for the Steelers throughout his third NFL season. He's connected on 28 of his 31 field-goal attempts (90.3 percent) and 23 of 25 extra points (92 percent). His 107 points ranks fourth in the league among kickers.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh could be in for another violent clash Sunday night when it returns home to take on the rival Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.